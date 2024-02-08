Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $363.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.29 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Kforce updated its Q1 guidance to $0.54-0.62 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.540-0.620 EPS.

Kforce Price Performance

Kforce stock opened at $67.00 on Thursday. Kforce has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $73.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kforce

In related news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Kforce by 681.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFRC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kforce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KFRC

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.