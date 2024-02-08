Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.100-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kilroy Realty also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.25 EPS.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $43.37.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,198.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,148,000 after buying an additional 49,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,219,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,714,000 after buying an additional 583,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,235,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,265,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,333,000 after buying an additional 32,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 14.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,201,000 after purchasing an additional 399,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

