Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.85. 214,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,595. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

