Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) CEO Sells $593,040.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $593,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,150,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kirby Stock Performance

NYSE KEX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.36. 106,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,904. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $64.92 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kirby

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kirby by 87.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 293.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirby

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.