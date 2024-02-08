Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Ronald A. Dragg Sells 1,413 Shares

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $119,652.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KEX stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $84.36. The company had a trading volume of 106,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $79.78. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $64.92 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 7.21%. Kirby’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Kirby by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

