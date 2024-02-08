KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

KKR & Co. Inc. has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $94.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $95.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

