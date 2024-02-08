KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $108.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. traded as high as $95.91 and last traded at $95.35, with a volume of 85342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.73.

KKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.89.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

