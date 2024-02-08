KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Gap Up to $88.45

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.45, but opened at $92.08. KKR & Co. Inc. shares last traded at $91.99, with a volume of 884,925 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 25.74%. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

