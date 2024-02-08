KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 214,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 464,279 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $10.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $667.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 384.64 and a quick ratio of 384.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $56,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 629.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

