Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.46.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Stock Performance

KVYO stock opened at $27.78 on Monday. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Klaviyo’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Klaviyo will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Summit Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $1,708,162,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $2,381,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $1,087,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $8,625,000.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.