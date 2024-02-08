Knife River (NYSE:KNF) versus Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) and Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Knife River and Lynas Rare Earths’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knife River $2.53 billion 1.49 $116.22 million N/A N/A Lynas Rare Earths $497.68 million 7.36 $209.14 million N/A N/A

Lynas Rare Earths has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Knife River.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knife River 6.62% 16.60% 7.25% Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Knife River shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lynas Rare Earths shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Knife River and Lynas Rare Earths, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knife River 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lynas Rare Earths 0 0 0 0 N/A

Knife River currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.74%. Given Knife River’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Knife River is more favorable than Lynas Rare Earths.

Summary

Knife River beats Lynas Rare Earths on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It serves federal, state, and municipal governments for various projects, such as highways, bridges, airports, schools, public buildings, and other public-infrastructure projects. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium. The company also develops and operates advanced material processing and concentration plants, as well as offers corporate services. The company was formerly known as Lynas Corporation Limited and changed its name to Lynas Corporation Limited in November 2020. Lynas Rare Earths Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Perth, Australia.

