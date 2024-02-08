Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,719 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $172,000.

NYSE BWG opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

