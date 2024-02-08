Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $115,000 Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,720 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in B&G Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in B&G Foods by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 604,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 53,573 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 36,548 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 12.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at $440,000. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:BGS opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $502.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -133.33%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

