Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday. 3,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session's volume of 9,934 shares.The stock last traded at $8.20 and had previously closed at $8.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lavoro in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lavoro in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,550,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

