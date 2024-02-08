LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) EVP Buys $55,800.00 in Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) EVP Lawrence P. Jr. Mulligan bought 4,000 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,439 shares in the company, valued at $229,324.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. LCNB Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of LCNB by 898.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

