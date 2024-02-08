Leerink Partnrs Comments on Tango Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 266.73%. The business had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TNGX opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $13.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,198 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $8,937,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 3,247.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 774,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 751,593 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 47.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,754,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,760,000 after buying an additional 564,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

