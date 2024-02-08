Leerink Partnrs Comments on Tourmaline Bio, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRML)

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tourmaline Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.33) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.02). Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.26) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tourmaline Bio’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.52) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.82) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRML. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Performance

Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $35.22 on Thursday. Tourmaline Bio has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.70).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,495,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $6,427,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Bio

In related news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni purchased 4,000 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 729,735 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,197.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 729,735 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,197.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mcdade acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 448,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,007.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,335,270 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

