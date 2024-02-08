Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinnate Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Kinnate Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of KNTE opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foresite Capital Management V LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 3,525,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 1,550,956 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,658,000 after buying an additional 749,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,011,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 736,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 305,884 shares in the last quarter.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

