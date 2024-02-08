Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.580-3.680 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Linde also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.250-15.650 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $433.14.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $416.12. 569,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $408.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde has a 1-year low of $319.23 and a 1-year high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,103,185,000 after purchasing an additional 372,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,409,138,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,508,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,480,277,000 after buying an additional 479,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

