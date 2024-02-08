Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 50.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,544 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $125,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.14.

Linde Stock Down 0.7 %

LIN stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $413.92. 320,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,923. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.99. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $319.23 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $200.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.