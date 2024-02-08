Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Shares Down 19.9%

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) was down 19.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 298,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 80,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Lion One Metals Stock Down 19.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$121.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 11.23.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lion One Metals Limited will post 0.0199784 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion One Metals Company Profile

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

