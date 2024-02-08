Lisk Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $194.76 million and approximately $32.47 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00003028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002232 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001466 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001908 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

