Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Trading Up 5.9%

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 252,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,560,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAAC

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.