Locus Chain Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $50.06 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $50.06 million and $356,859.57 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

