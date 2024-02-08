Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Up to $55.60

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.60, but opened at $59.76. Lumentum shares last traded at $60.35, with a volume of 692,265 shares changing hands.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 192.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

