LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.25. The company had a trading volume of 59,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,700. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

