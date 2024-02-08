Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSGS opened at $194.88 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $164.79 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

