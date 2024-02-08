Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 24.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
