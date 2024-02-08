Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 24.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Marchex Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marchex by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marchex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.