Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1,500.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $1,680.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,412.50.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,444.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,420.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,445.97. Markel Group has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 400.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,771,000 after acquiring an additional 125,507 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Markel Group

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.