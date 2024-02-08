Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,763,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $314,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.07. 350,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $202.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

