Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $195.73 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $202.81. The stock has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

