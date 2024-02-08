Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after buying an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,532,000 after acquiring an additional 58,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $524.48 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $527.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $492.42 and its 200-day moving average is $456.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

