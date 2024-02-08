Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 270.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $73.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

