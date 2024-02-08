Masco (NYSE:MAS) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $70.44, but opened at $74.24. Masco shares last traded at $74.99, with a volume of 510,823 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Masco Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 270.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

