Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,086 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $114,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,698,000 after buying an additional 79,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $904,582,000 after acquiring an additional 80,944 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Stock Down 2.0 %

Biogen stock opened at $240.54 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.86 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion and a PE ratio of 23.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.99.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.17.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

