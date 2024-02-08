Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,252,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.50% of Corning worth $129,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GLW opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

