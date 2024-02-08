Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,322,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,063 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.18% of Shopify worth $126,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.2% in the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 45,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 3.3% during the third quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 33,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $15,170,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 841,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $85.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.62 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $85.46.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

