Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 84.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 807,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,144 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $94,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $330,336.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,249,701.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $330,336.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,249,701.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total transaction of $132,015.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,095 shares of company stock worth $1,961,184 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNET. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

TriNet Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $114.62 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.11.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

