Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.55% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $121,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $168.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 0.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.10 and a 52-week high of $227.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.92.

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

