Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $76.53 Million Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,888,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 633,736 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.78% of MakeMyTrip worth $76,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 20.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 58.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 122.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

