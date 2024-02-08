Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $116.04 Million Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 323,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,036,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $325.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.17 and its 200-day moving average is $339.49. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

