Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,409 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.08% of S&P Global worth $90,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $459.72 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

