Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 41,438 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,438 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.06% of Visteon worth $79,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $117.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $108.65 and a twelve month high of $171.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visteon

Visteon Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.