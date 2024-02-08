Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 41,438 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,438 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.06% of Visteon worth $79,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.
Visteon Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $117.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $108.65 and a twelve month high of $171.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Visteon Profile
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.
