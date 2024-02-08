Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 633,736 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 633,736 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.78% of MakeMyTrip worth $76,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at about $15,932,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,067,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after buying an additional 445,996 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 1,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after buying an additional 430,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,199,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,310,000 after acquiring an additional 398,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,049,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 122.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $58.44.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

