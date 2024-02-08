MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Announces Earnings Results

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.58. 52,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,858. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $355.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.63. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $35.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCFT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasterCraft Boat

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $138,544.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,537.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

