MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.53 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

MCFT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 51,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.42. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCFT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $138,544.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,537.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,490 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 352.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 191.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 304.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 113,422 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

