Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mattel updated its FY24 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.350-1.450 EPS.

Mattel Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MAT stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,162,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,208. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Mattel has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $22.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Mattel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Mattel by 6.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Mattel by 7.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Mattel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAT. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

