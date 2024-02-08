Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Given New $59.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matthews International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of MATW opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.96 million, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 1.77%. Equities analysts predict that Matthews International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Matthews International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 97.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

