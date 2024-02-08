McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $62,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in McKesson by 73.9% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.31.

McKesson Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $26.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $490.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,261. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $519.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

