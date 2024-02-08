Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Meridian has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Meridian has a payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Meridian to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Meridian Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $108.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.73. Meridian has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $16.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). Meridian had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Research analysts expect that Meridian will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRBK shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Meridian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Meridian from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRBK. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Meridian by 68.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 322,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 100.0% in the first quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 256,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 128,083 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Meridian by 100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 125,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 120,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Meridian by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 74,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

